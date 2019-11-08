Thunder's Mike Muscala: Available Thursday
Muscala (hand) is available to play in Thursday's contest against San Antonio, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Muscala logged four minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic before coming down with a hand injury. The injury will be short-lived though, as Muscala is reportedly active for the Thunder on Thursday.
More News
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Misses practice•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scores 17 points in 14 minutes•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Latches on with Oklahoma City•
-
Lakers' Mike Muscala: Another productive spot start•
-
Lakers' Mike Muscala: Puts up 16 points in start•
-
Lakers' Mike Muscala: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.