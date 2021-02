Muscala (concussion protocol) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Muscala was listed as out on the initial report, but it looks like he's passed through the league's concussion protocol and will ultimately be available for Wednesday's rematch. Muscala was held out of Monday's contest after suffering a concussion on Saturday in a win over a Minnesota. Muscala finished that contest with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) in just 24 minutes before exiting.