Thunder's Mike Muscala: Cools off with six points
Muscala scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt) in a loss to the Heat on Friday, adding two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.
One game after posting solid numbers by his own standards, Muscala fell back down to earth with Nerlens Noel returning from an ankle sprain. Steven Adams went down with a knee bruise in their last game, but, with Noel back in the fold, Muscala's time in the spotlight was likely short-lived. He should still get decent minutes off the bench, but it's difficult to trust Muscala as anything more than an emergency plan.
