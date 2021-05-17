Muscala, who was sidelined for the Thunder's final 33 games with a right ankle sprain, said Monday that he was ready to play late in the season if needed, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. "It was just kinda letting me know that we had some young guys on the team that we'd like to get some looks at," said Muscala, regarding the Thunder coaching staff's decision to shut him down.

Muscala, an impending free agent, noted that he would have interest in re-signing with the Thunder this summer, which would seem to suggest he was on board with the organization's decision to hold him out of action following the All-Star break. The 29-year-old looks like he won't be affected by the ankle sprain heading into the offseason, but he'll presumably still have to settle for a one- or two-year deal on the open market. He ended up seeing action in 35 games on the season, averaging a career-high 9.7 points to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 triples in 18.4 minutes per contest.