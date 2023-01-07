Muscala will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With Jaylin Williams (ankle) sidelined, Muscala will draw his second start of the season. Muscala's previous start came during a 108-94 loss to the Bucks on Nov. 5. He totaled nine points and five rebounds across 17 minutes during the contest.
