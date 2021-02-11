Muscala finished with six points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 114-113 overtime loss to the Lakers.

With Oklahoma City ruling out Isaiah Roby (foot) shortly before tip-off, Muscala was tasked with filling most of the available backup minutes at both power forward and center behind starters Darius Bazley and Al Horford. The poor shooting took a bigger night off the table for Muscala, but he still returned value as a DFS punt play thanks to his assist total. Don't expect Muscala to regularly make an impact as a passer, as he entered Wednesday's game with only 13 assists on his ledger in his first 21 outings of the season.