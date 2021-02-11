Muscala finished with six points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 114-113 overtime loss to the Lakers.

With Oklahoma City ruling out Isaiah Roby (foot) shortly before tip off, Muscala was tasked with filling most of the available backup minutes at both power forward and center behind starters Darius Bazley and Al Horford. The poor shooting took a bigger night off the table for Muscala, but he still returned value as a DFS punt play thanks to his assist total. Don't expect Muscala to regularly make an impact as a passer, as he entered Wednesday's game with only 13 assists on his ledger in his first 21 outings of the season.