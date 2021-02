Muscala registered 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss at Memphis.

Muscala came off the bench and was one of the Thunder's best players, surpassing the 20-point mark for the third time this season -- and for the second time over his last six games. He's averaging 11.3 points while logging 21.2 minutes off the bench in nine appearances this month.