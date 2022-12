Muscala (finger) is available to make his return Saturday against the Timberwolves.

Muscala is returning a bit earlier than expected from a broken left pinky finger. In his 14 appearances, he's averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes. His return could marginally cut into the workloads of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski.