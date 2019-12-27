Muscala managed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Muscala saw double-digit minutes for the third time in his last six appearances. With that being said, he has appeared in just seven games here in December while being a healthy scratch five times. As a result, Muscala is at best a dart throw in daily leagues heading into Friday's matchup versus the Hornets.