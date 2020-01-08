Thunder's Mike Muscala: Hauls in eight rebounds
Muscala compiled six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime win against the Nets.
Muscala finished with a season high in rebounding and has combined to play 30 minutes across the last two contests while Nerlens Noel (ankle) has been sidelined. It's unclear whether Noel could be ready to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Rockets, but if not Muscala will likely continue to operate as the primary backup center behind Steven Adams.
