Muscala is coming off the bench Monday night against the Warriors, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Muscala turned in a strong showing Saturday against the Rockets by scoring 19 points and adding six boards in 18 minutes. However, the Thunder will roll out a different starting five Monday night, as Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams are set to man the frontcourt.