Muscala went to the locker room after being elbow in the face during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 29-year-old had a huge first half and totaled 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes before getting hit in the head during the second half. Muscala was playing an increased role Saturday with Al Horford (rest) and Isaiah Roby (foot) sitting out against the Timberwolves.