Muscala posted 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 123-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Muscala has been mostly an afterthought for OKC this season, as he came into the contest averaging just 5.0 points and 3.1 boards over 12.3 minutes per game. His playing time didn't grow significantly Monday, but the veteran big man was able to post a decent stat line by knocking down four of five shot attempts, all of which came from three-point range. Muscala hadn't scored more than six points since Nov. 7 prior to Monday, so there's no need to check his status on the fantasy waiver wire.