Muscala (ankle) signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Thunder on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports. The second year is a team option.

After he initially agreed to a one-year vet minimum contract to remain with the team in June, Muscala will now receive $3.5 million for each of the next two seasons under his new deal. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per contest last season, and he should continue to operate in a reserve role for the Thunder in 2022-23.