Muscala plans to join the Thunder after clearing waivers Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Muscala will join his third NBA team this season after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Tuesday. The veteran big man last played for the Thunder in 2022-23, averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes across 43 appearances. Muscala will likely compete for depth minutes as a backup center behind Chet Holmgren.