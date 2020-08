Muscala will not return to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to concussion-like symptoms, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Muscala exited the game late in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head. He'll likely enter the league's concussion protocol and could miss a game or two as the seeding round progresses. Prior to leaving the game, Muscala played just one minute and knocked down his only three-point attempt.