Thunder's Mike Muscala: Left out of rotation
Muscala (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Muscala was a healthy scratch while Steven Adams started and saw 30 minutes and Nerlens Noel earned the remaining 18 minutes at center off the bench. Muscala had combined for seven minutes across his last two appearances, and he's really only worth considering on nights when Adams or Noel doesn't suit up.
