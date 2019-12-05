Thunder's Mike Muscala: Left out of the loop versus Pacers
Muscala (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't appear in Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.
Muscala has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last four appearances, and he has played in just 13 of the team's 20 games thus far this season. He's firmly behind Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel on the center depth chart, while Danilo Gallinari and Darius Bazley have been playing most of the power forward minutes. Unless Muscala reclaims a regular role in the rotation, he can likely be avoided across most fantasy formats.
