Muscala (hand) went scoreless in one minute during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Spurs.

Muscala was active despite suffering a hand injury in Tuesday's win over the Magic. However, the 28-year-old big man was a total non-factor in this one. It's possible Muscala's hand was still bothering him, and perhaps that's why he saw limited action. Nevertheless, this is already the third time through seven appearances that he has seen just single-digit minutes.