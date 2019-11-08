Thunder's Mike Muscala: Logs one minute in Thursday's loss
Muscala (hand) went scoreless in one minute during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Spurs.
Muscala was active despite suffering a hand injury in Tuesday's win over the Magic. However, the 28-year-old big man was a total non-factor in this one. It's possible Muscala's hand was still bothering him, and perhaps that's why he saw limited action. Nevertheless, this is already the third time through seven appearances that he has seen just single-digit minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Misses practice•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scores 17 points in 14 minutes•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Latches on with Oklahoma City•
-
Lakers' Mike Muscala: Another productive spot start•
-
Lakers' Mike Muscala: Puts up 16 points in start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.