Thunder's Mike Muscala: Misses practice
Muscala (hand) did not practice Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Muscala was held out of Wednesday's non-contact session due to a hand injury, which he apparently picked up during Tuesday's win over the Magic. The big man should be tentatively considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, with an update regarding his status likely coming closer to game-time.
