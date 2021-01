Muscala totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 125-122 victory over Portland.

Muscala popped for a season-high 23 points, showing off his offensive range in the process. Unfortunately, beyond the scoring, Muscala offered next to nothing, and although this was a nice explosion, he is not a player to target in standard formats.