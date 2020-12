Muscala (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 29-year-old put up 18 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes during the preseason opener over the weekend and will receive the night off Wednesday. Muscala projects to work as the Thunder's backup center in 2020-21 and could see more than the 12.2 minutes he averaged last season.