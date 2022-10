Muscala (ankle) isn't with the team for Monday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Muscala is listed with a left ankle sprain, so while he's out, it's encouraging that he's still not tending to the ankle injury he had surgery on. The extent of his current issue is unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.