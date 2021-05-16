site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Muscala (ankle) is out Sunday against the Clippers.
Muscala hasn't played since March 14 and will miss the finale. He'll conclude his second season with the Thunder averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.
