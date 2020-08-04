Muscala (concussion) won't play Wednesday against the Lakers.

Muscala left Monday's contest against the Nuggets with concussion-like symptoms, and he's been placed in the NBA's protocol. As a result, he will not be available Wednesday against the Lakers, with his next chance to play coming Friday against the Grizzlies. In his stead, we could see more minutes handed to Nerlens Noel, Darius Bazley and various other frontcourt options.