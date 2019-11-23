Thunder's Mike Muscala: Plays season-high 21 minutes
Muscala provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in Friday's 130-127 loss to the Lakers.
With Nerlens Noel (illness) unavailable in the game, the Thunder called upon Muscala to take some of Noel's minutes. The 28-year-old's playing time this season has been sporadic this season, with playing time ranging from one minute to 21 minutes. Due to his inconsistent playing time, Muscala's fantasy value is limited at best.
More News
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scorches nets from distance•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Logs one minute in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Misses practice•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scores 17 points in 14 minutes•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Latches on with Oklahoma City•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...