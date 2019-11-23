Muscala provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in Friday's 130-127 loss to the Lakers.

With Nerlens Noel (illness) unavailable in the game, the Thunder called upon Muscala to take some of Noel's minutes. The 28-year-old's playing time this season has been sporadic this season, with playing time ranging from one minute to 21 minutes. Due to his inconsistent playing time, Muscala's fantasy value is limited at best.