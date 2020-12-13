Muscala recorded 18 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Spurs.

Muscala finished the preseason opener as the Thunder's second-highest scorer behind Theo Maledon, who posted 20 points, but the fact that Muscala didn't miss a single shot from the field certainly stood out. He's not expected to post those numbers in the regular season, but he should be able to carve a decent role off the bench and, perhaps, he might get more playing time compared to last season when he only logged 12.2 minutes per contest.