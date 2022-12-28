Muscala finished Tuesday's 130-114 victory over San Antonio with 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes.

Muscala pieced together his best scoring night of the season by shooting efficiently from beyond the arc in this one. He did the majority of his damage in the first half by scoring 14 of his 19 points and collecting five rebounds in only nine minutes of action. However, it would be unwise to rely on this type of production going forward, as he's scored in double digits in only two of his last 15 appearances