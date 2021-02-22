Muscala tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Muscala was held to just seven points in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, but he was much more effective while draining three shots from beyond the arc against Cleveland. He's now scored in double figures during three of the last four contests while playing a consistent role off the bench.