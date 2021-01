Muscala scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Muscala was on fire from deep and notched a career-high five threes. He also added a rare defensive contribution, as he has only a pair of both blocks and steals across seven games this season. Muscala is averaging 18 minutes per game, meaning he'll have to score in bunches to provide any type of value.