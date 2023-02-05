Muscala ended Saturday's 153-121 victory over Houston with 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Muscala finished the night in double figures for the first time since Jan. 6, and he also saw a sizeable uptick in playing time in just his fourth start of the new calendar year. Muscala has scored eight or more points in each of his last four starts, and he's also attempted 10 field goals in three of the four. The Bucknell product could remain in the starting five for Monday's matchup with the Warriors given his recent success Saturday, but the team has not been afraid to shake up the starting five.