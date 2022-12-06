Muscala (finger) tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Monday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

After missing the Thunder's final five games of November with a broken left pinkie finger, Muscala was cleared to play in advance of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, but he went unused in the 135-128 win. The absence of Kenrich Williams (knee) in Monday's contest reopened a spot in the rotation for Muscala, who delivered a sold line during his limited time on the floor. With the likes of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley all representing greater developmental priorities in the frontcourt, Muscala isn't a lock to be included in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation every game even though he's healthy again.