Muscala played 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 128-122 win over the Grizzlies, tallying eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

After going unused off the bench in the Thunder's first two games out of the All-Star break, Muscala was able to rejoin head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation while Al Horford (rest) and Darius Bazley (shoulder) were sidelined. The Thunder were a plus-13 while Muscala was on the court, but his solid showing off the bench is unlikely to result in him holding down a second-unit role when Oklahoma City is back to full strength in the frontcourt. With the 17-22 Thunder seemingly prioritizing the development of younger bigs in the second half, Muscala looks like he'll be behind Horford, Darius Bazley (shoulder), Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby and Moses Brown in the pecking order at either power forward or center.