Thunder's Mike Muscala: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Muscala (ankle) remains out Friday against Detroit and is without a timetable.
The Thunder have provided zero commentary on Muscala's status since he went down with a sprained right ankle back in mid March. Friday will mark the forward's 17th straight absence.
