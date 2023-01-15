Muscala isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Muscala started Friday against Chicago and logged eight points and four rebounds in 24 minutes, but he'll come off the bench during Sunday's matchup. Jaylin Williams is starting at center against Brooklyn.
