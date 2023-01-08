Muscala isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Muscala will be replaced by Kenrich Williams in the starting lineup Sunday. The veteran big man posted 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during his second start of the season Friday.
