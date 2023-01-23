Muscala is starting Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Muscala came off the bench in the last two matchups but will draw the start Sunday while Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams come off the bench. Over his three starts this year, Muscala has averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.