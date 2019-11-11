Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scorches nets from distance
Muscala tallied a season-high 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Thunder's 121-119 loss to the Bucks.
Muscala has cracked the rotation in the past two games and shot well in both contests, drilling seven of his 14 attempts from distance. He'll face a potential playing-time crunch once Steven Adams shakes off a minor knee injury, but Muscala's hot shooting could be enough to keep him in the rotation as a fourth big man over rookie Darius Bazley.
