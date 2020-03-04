Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scoreless in five minutes
Muscala finished with one rebound, one assist and one steal in five minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.
Muscala made just his fifth appearance since the beginning of February and has earned double-digit minutes just once during this recent stretch. He's avoidable in all fantasy formats.
