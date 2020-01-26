Thunder's Mike Muscala: Scores 11 in victory
Muscala had 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Muscala was helpless to guard Karl-Anthony Towns throughout most of this game, allowing Towns to put up 19 of the Timberwolves' 22 first-quarter points. Steven Adams returned from an ankle issue in this game, but saw limited run. Although Adams returned, things didn't get much easier for the Thunder, as Nerlens Noel missed this one after facial surgery. Noel's status will be updated again next week, but at the moment, it doesn't look like a long-term issue. His return to health will render Muscala expendable in plenty of leagues.
