Muscala had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three boards, three assists and one block in 19 minutes of a 117-104 win against Minnesota on Monday.

Muscala posted double-digit points for just the second time this season, thanks mostly to attempting and making his second most three attempts on the year. Muscala is averaging just 2.6 three-point attempts per game, so the increase is more likely an aberration instead of a sign of things to come.