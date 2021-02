Muscala registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Muscala has scored in double digits in four of his last 10 games, though he has played 25 minutes or more just twice during that stretch. The sharpshooting big man is doing what he can with his limited on-court time, and that lack of consistency in his playing time certainly conspires against his upside moving forward.