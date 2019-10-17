Muscala scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Muscala didn't contribute beyond scoring and threes, apart from committing two turnovers. He's a good bet to hold down the fort as a floor-spacing backup big capable of operating at power forward and center, but expecting much else besides the occasional hot night offensively is likely a recipe for disappointment.