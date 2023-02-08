Muscala produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes in Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers.

After putting up 19 points in 18 minutes as a starter in Saturday's blowout win over the Rockets, Muscala has come off the bench behind Jaylin Williams in both of the Thunder's last two contests. Though Williams (31 minutes) delivered a 14-point, seven-rebound and seven-assist line Tuesday and dominated the playing time at center, Muscala still came through with efficient scoring during his time on the court. Muscala looks like he'll remain part of the Thunder's rotation moving forward, but since he's infrequently cleared 20 minutes this season, he should be viewed only as an option in deeper fantasy leagues.