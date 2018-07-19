Thunder's Mike Muscala: Sent to 76ers
Muscala has been traded to the Sixers as part of a three-team trade also involving the Hawks and Thunder, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
It was initially reported that Muscala would head to Oklahoma City with Dennis Schroder, but this latest report has him winding up in Philadelphia. Charania reports that the Sixers will send Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to Oklahoma City, while also shipping out Justin Anderson to Atlanta. Muscala will land in the midst of a relatively crowded Sixers frontcourt that already includes established names like Robert Covington, Wilson Chandler, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes, so it remains to be seen whether or not the change of scenery will help him bounce back from a relatively disappointing 2017-18 campaign in which he appeared in only 50 games.
