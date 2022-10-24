Muscala produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 11 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

For the second game in a row, Muscala had an eye-popping performance in limited run off the bench, as he nearly came away with a double-double despite seeing less than a quarter of action. In the Thunder's previous game Saturday against the Nuggets, Muscala erupted for 18 points in just 19 minutes of court time. The pair of strong showings in the weekend back-to-back set may not necessarily earn Muscala more playing time, but he should be firmly a part of the Thunder's frontcourt rotation for the time being.