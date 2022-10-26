Muscala racked up eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Clippers.

Muscala only missed one shot from the field and ended just two points shy of a double-double despite logging just 18 minutes. He's yet to clear the 20-minute hurdle this season, but the veteran has two double-digit scoring games and three games with at least six boards across his first four appearances, so he's clearly making the most of his limited on-court time.