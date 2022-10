Muscala logged 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to Denver.

Muscala doesn't need too many minutes to produce an impact offensively off the bench and Saturday's game was another example of that. One of the best long-range shooting bigs in the league, Muscala will remain as a bench option for the Thunder but can provide these solid scoring performances from time to time.