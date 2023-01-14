Muscala will start at center in Friday's game in Chicago, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Muscala will get the start alongside Jaylen Williams in the frontcourt. The veteran has averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 20.4 minutes in two starts this season.
